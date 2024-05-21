Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 229,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

