Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00035362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,889,202 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.