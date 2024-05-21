KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULRFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KULR stock opened at $0.39 on Friday.

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.