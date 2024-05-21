KULR Technology Group’s (KULR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR Technology Group stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 814,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,371. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KULR Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total transaction of 101,208.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,629,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,218,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

