L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 2,831 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 520,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

