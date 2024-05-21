L.M. Kohn & Company Has $438,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 3,646,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,527,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

