L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VB stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

