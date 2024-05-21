L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

LOW stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $229.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

