L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $224.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

