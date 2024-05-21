LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 9,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 296,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LanzaTech Global by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

