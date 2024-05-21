Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 307.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.80 ($3.91).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 251.30 ($3.19) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The stock has a market cap of £15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,612.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.63 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,088.97). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,088.97). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15), for a total value of £55,222.16 ($70,185.77). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,976 shares of company stock valued at $729,534 and sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

