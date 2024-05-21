Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 307.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.80 ($3.91).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on LGEN
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.63 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.
Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group
In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,088.97). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,088.97). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15), for a total value of £55,222.16 ($70,185.77). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,976 shares of company stock valued at $729,534 and sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.