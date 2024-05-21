LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LZ. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock valued at $488,745. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

