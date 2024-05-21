Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 5.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.13. Approximately 216,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 988,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

