Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price Down 5%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 1,274,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,958,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.62%.

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 415,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

