Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.62.

LII stock opened at $490.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $271.51 and a twelve month high of $506.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

