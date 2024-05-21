Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,330,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.10. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,896,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in Li Auto by 508.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

