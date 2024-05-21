Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,528,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,612,939 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 152,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

