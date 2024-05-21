Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.25 Per Share

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Likewise Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON LIKE traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.08 ($0.20). 1,080,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,635.00 and a beta of 0.76. Likewise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.

Insider Activity at Likewise Group

In other Likewise Group news, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($354,600.92). In related news, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £171,000 ($217,336.04). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £279,000 ($354,600.92). 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

