Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Limoneira comprises approximately 5.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 16.60% of Limoneira worth $61,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

