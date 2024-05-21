Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $55.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,513,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,485,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0063822 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
