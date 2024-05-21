Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $55.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,513,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,485,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0063822 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

