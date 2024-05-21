Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $769.13 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $88.58 or 0.00127179 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.60 billion and $769.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008590 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,555,181 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

