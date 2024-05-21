LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.38.

LivePerson Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

