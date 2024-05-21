Loews Corp Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Loews Corp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,754. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

