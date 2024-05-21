Loews Corp Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Loews Corp grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Loews Corp owned 0.20% of Ally Financial worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.