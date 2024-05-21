Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $84-85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.42 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

