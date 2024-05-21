Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97-5.1 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.55-2.90 EPS.

Shares of M opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Several analysts have commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $62,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

