MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.23 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and $1,243.23 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

