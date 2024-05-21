MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

MEGI stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $272,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,507,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,736,751.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 108,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,547.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.