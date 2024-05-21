Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,781 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 1.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.64% of Service Co. International worth $65,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

