Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,137 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 1.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Teradyne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Teradyne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $140.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

