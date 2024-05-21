Maj Invest Holding A S Has $211.96 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,130,160 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 6.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.71% of HP worth $211,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in HP by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,108 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

