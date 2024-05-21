Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.39

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 8983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Major Drilling Group International last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$132.82 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.7846515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

