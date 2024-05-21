Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,745,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,807 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $549,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,313. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.