Marine Petroleum Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 8,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MARPS shares. TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

