Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

MQ stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

