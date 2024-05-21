Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

