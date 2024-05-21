Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 306.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $80,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM traded down $7.16 on Tuesday, hitting $575.94. 129,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,647. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.24. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

