Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.42 and last traded at $73.73. Approximately 2,321,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,194,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

