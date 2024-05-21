MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $111.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

MTZ stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -777.71 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

