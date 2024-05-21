Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,690,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.