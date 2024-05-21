Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock worth $715,722,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $455.81. 682,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.30. The company has a market cap of $423.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

