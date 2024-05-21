Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $455.71 and last traded at $455.91. 484,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,420,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.66.

Specifically, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,580 shares of company stock worth $659,578,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.09 and its 200 day moving average is $444.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

