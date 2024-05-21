Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Mativ has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Mativ has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

MATV stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mativ has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts predict that Mativ will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.