Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.