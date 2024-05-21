Mckinley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.