Mckinley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after purchasing an additional 359,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,659,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

