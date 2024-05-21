Mckinley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

