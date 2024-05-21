Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $221,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 38.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 91.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. New Mountain Finance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

