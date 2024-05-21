Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $232.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,431 shares of company stock worth $7,071,260. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

