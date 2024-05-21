Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

